Nicola Bulley LIVE updates: Family tell of heartbreak after body found in River Wyre and search expert Peter Faulding releases statement
Police found a body in the River Wyre on Sunday following a tip-off from walkers.
By Jon Peake
18 hours ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 7:45am
Body found in River Wyre
Key Events
- Police were called to St Michael’s on Wyre after a tip-off by walkers
- A body was found in the River Wyre after a large-scale search
- Nicola Bulley’s family have been informed of developments
- The body has not yet been formally identified
- The death is being treated as unexplained
- A police helicopter, drone and divers were involved in the search
Inzamam Rashid of Sky News said he had been in touch with Ms Bulley’s relatives via text messages.
He said: ‘They are incredibly heartbroken by this significant development from Lancashire Police.’
St Michael’s on Wyre as seen on Google Earth - the left circle is where a body has been found, the right circle is where Nicola Bulley’s mobile phone was discovered
The body recovered was around a mile from the scene of the bench where Nicola Bulley’s mobile phone was found and dog Willow was running around
