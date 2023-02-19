Live
NICOLA BULLEY LIVE UPDATES: Body found in River Wyre after tip-off from walkers
Police have found a body in the River Wyre today after a tip-off from walkers.
By Jon Peake
1 hour ago
Updated 19th Feb 2023, 4:25pm
Follow our live blog for the latest information and pictures from the scene ...
Body found in River Wyre
Key Events
- Police were called to St Michael’s On Wyre after a tip-off by walkers
- A body was found in the River Wyre after a large-scale search
- Nicola Bulley’s family have been informed of developments
- The body has not yet been formally identified
The body recovered was around a mile from the scene of the bench where Nicola Bulley’s mobile phone was found and dog Willow was running around
