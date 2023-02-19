News you can trust since 1837
NICOLA BULLEY LIVE UPDATES: Body found in River Wyre after tip-off from walkers

Police have found a body in the River Wyre today after a tip-off from walkers.

By Jon Peake
1 hour ago
Updated 19th Feb 2023, 4:25pm
Police at the scene in St Michael's On Wyre
Police at the scene in St Michael's On Wyre

Follow our live blog for the latest information and pictures from the scene ...

Body found in River Wyre

Key Events

  • Police were called to St Michael’s On Wyre after a tip-off by walkers
  • A body was found in the River Wyre after a large-scale search
  • Nicola Bulley’s family have been informed of developments
  • The body has not yet been formally identified
Lancashire Post Editor Nicola Adam at the scene in St Michael’s On Wyre

Suella Braverman MP

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden

Police searching the River Wyre earlier today

Police searching the River Wyre where a body was found

From SGI’s Peter Faulding

A mile from the bench

The body recovered was around a mile from the scene of the bench where Nicola Bulley’s mobile phone was found and dog Willow was running around

Body yet to be formally identified

A missing poster at the scene of today’s search in St Michael’s On Wyre

Officers at the scene in St Michaels On Wyre

Officers at the scene in St Michael’s On Wyre

23 days missing

The recovery of a body has come 23 days since Nicola went missing during a riverside dog walk on January 27, and a huge search has been underway ever since.

