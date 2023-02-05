The comments had been aimed at a potential witness who the police were looking to speak to, who quickly came forward with information yesterday (Saturday) evening.

Lancashire police said: “The speculation and abuse on social media aimed at some people who are merely assisting our enquiry is totally unacceptable.

Our enquiries to find Nicola are extensive and will include speaking to as many members of the public as possible."

In a Facebook post, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, urged people to “keep an open mind” and said there is “no evidence whatsoever” that the missing mum fell into the River Wyre

Police are also appealing for dash cam footage, from any drivers that were in the Blackpool Road/Garstang Road area of St Michael’s on Friday, January 27, between 9am and 10am – even if it doesn’t seem relevant.

“It is really important that we gather as much footage as possible in the area that morning so we can review every piece meticulously to establish whether Nicola can be seen.

We know from the footage we are currently reviewing, that this is a busy road, particularly at that time in the morning.

There will be many people who were in that area at the time who may not think they can help, we would urge you not to make that decision yourself and to come forward so we can have as much material as possible to assist the investigation.”