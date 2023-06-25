Nicola Bulley inquest: Live updates as two-day hearing into mum-of-two's death takes place in Preston
Dr James Adeley, Lancashire’s Senior Coroner, will lead an inquest at County Hall in Preston into the circumstances surrounding the mother-of-two’s death.
The 45-year-old’s disappearance in January garnered almost unprecedented media and public interest with her body found in the River Wyre on February 19, more than three weeks after she went missing while walking her dog.
We’ll be in the chamber as Dr Adeley hears from various expert witnesses and interested parties. Refresh the page to get the latest updates below.
What outcomes could there be?
These are often also described as a ‘verdict’ and can include labels such as ‘natural causes’ or ‘accidental death’. Coroners do not however have to use them and can create new ones or simply write a narrative of the facts of the case.
Either way, these tough events can ultimately bring closure for bereaved families.
Why police divers were seen back in the River Wyre in April
Police divers were spotted in the River Wyre on April 4 and a brief clip was uploaded to YouTube, prompting speculation about the activity on social media.
A Lancashire police spokesman said: “There has been misinformed speculation over the past few days relating to police activity in the River Wyre.
“As previously stated, police divers were acting under instruction of HM Senior Coroner and had been asked to assess the riverbanks in the vicinity of where Nicola Bulley went missing.
“They had not been tasked either to perform any further searches within the river or along the banks or to locate any articles. This activity is to assist with the coronial process.”
What happened at the opening of Nicola Bulley’s inquest?
When the inquest was opened and adjourned in February, Dr James Adeley said a hospital consultant had identified her body from dental records provided by Nicola’s surgery in Great Eccleston.
Arrangements were also made for the hearing in June, with the intervening four months allowing for the facts of the case to be established and for experts who will be used to “finalise their findings”.
Diver hits out ahead of inquest
An underwater forensic expert involved in the search for Nicola Bulley has spoken out ahead of an inquest into the tragic mum-of-two's death.
Peter Faulding, CEO of Specialist Group International (SGI), helped search the River Wyre in St Michael’s after Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her dog on the morning of January 27.
He later faced criticism for fuelling speculation following his many TV appearances in which he repeatedly raised doubts about the police theory that Nicola entered the river, claiming details in the case “don’t add up”.
His comments led to a fractured relationship with Lancashire Police, with the force suggesting that such statements had contributed to the spread of ‘misinformed speculation’ on social media.
In his latest statement he sets out to “clarify questions from the press and public” and states how he has had no contact with Lancashire Police or the coroner tasked with investigating how exactly Ms Bulley came to her death.
What will happen over the next two days?
Around 100 people are expected to be in attendance over the next couple of days including family, friends, expert witnesses and the media.
Inquests set out to answer four key questions. Who the deceased was, when and where they died, the medical cause of their death and how they came by their death.
The focus is usually on the final question. Inquest hearings are based entirely around facts and do not deal with blame or responsibility. They are important to establish answers for bereaved families and can also serve to highlight lessons that need to be learned in future cases.
Over the next two days Nicola Bulley’s family will hope to learn more about her final movements.
The mother-of-two’s disappearance in January while walking her dog along the River Wyre sparked unprecedented public and media attention. Her body was found in the water on February 19.
Now, over the next two days at County Hall in Preston, the circumstances around her death will be examined by Lancahire’s Senior Coroner Dr James Adeley.
We’ll keep you across the very latest. Proceedings begin at 10am and are expected to carry on into tomorrow.