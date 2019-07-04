Residential housing was recently completed alongside the river Lune on St George's Quay.

NEWS IN PICTURES: Big changes on Lancaster's horizon

Lancaster’s skyline has seen plenty of changes recently.

See how large-scale building developments are changing the face of the city...

St George's Works was demolished last year to make way for a major new development next to the railway bridge.

1. St George's Quay, student development

The 632-bed student village by developer Hines UK Ltd is due to open in the autumn.

2. Caton Court, Caton Road/Bulk Road

Construction firm Robertson have converted the former Lancaster City Council owned St Leonard's House into 180 student rooms.

3. Student accommodation, St Leonard Gate

The former offices are being converted into 81 studios, four 4-bed, seven 5-bed and eight 6-bed cluster flats, a gym and communal facilities.

4. Change of use

