Lancaster Lionesses RFC is a new first-of-its-kind rugby club focusing solely on women’s rugby.

The club has been set up in partnership with the successful Lancaster University Women’s Rugby Club, with a view to creating a community rugby experience for women like no other.

Unlike the majority of rugby clubs that begin with a men’s rugby team and where women’s rugby is often only a small part of the club, at Lancaster Lionesses it all starts with a women’s team and a group of individuals who are passionate about giving women’s and girl’s rugby a more prominent platform in the local area.

Lancaster Lionesses in training.

Club member Kayla Heglas said: “The opportunity to play for and be involved in establishing a rugby club whose number one priority is creating the best rugby experience for women is such an exciting prospect.

"It gives us an opportunity to look at the way our club operates from a completely different perspective to most and I’m really looking forward to seeing us grow and develop over the coming season.”

After a whirlwind pre-season, the team is set to begin competitive matches next weekend when they host North Ribblesdale in the cup, and after that their league season will begin.

Over the year ahead, the Lionesses aim to build a club that brings local residents and university students together to create a strong club with a wide range of abilities, backgrounds, and personalities.

If you live in the Lancaster area and are looking for a rugby club, Lancaster Lionesses welcomes players of all experience levels and abilities.

They will train at Lancaster University on Thursdays throughout the year.

This new club represents a significant milestone for women’s rugby in the area, and they are thrilled to share the details with women’s sports supporters and rugby enthusiasts in the community.