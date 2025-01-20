New winter lights aim to brighten up Morecambe town centre

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 15:04 BST
The new Morecambe BID winter lights.
The new Morecambe BID winter lights.
Have you spotted the colourful new lights bringing a bit of sparkle to Morecambe town centre?

Morecambe BID have installed winter lights in Euston Road.

They shared the news on Facebook, saying: “Have you seen the new BID winter lights on Euston Road?

“They're here to brighten up the season and add a touch of magic to our town centre!”

