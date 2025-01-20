New winter lights aim to brighten up Morecambe town centre
Have you spotted the colourful new lights bringing a bit of sparkle to Morecambe town centre?
Morecambe BID have installed winter lights in Euston Road.
They shared the news on Facebook, saying: “Have you seen the new BID winter lights on Euston Road?
“They're here to brighten up the season and add a touch of magic to our town centre!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.