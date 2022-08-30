New wine bar opens in Lancaster this week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is due to open its doors to the public on Friday (September 2) expanding business owner Patrick Hall’s Lancaster hospitality portfolio, the first being Tipple Cocktails, situated just next door to Runner Duck.

“After five years at the helm of Tipple Cocktails I felt it was time for me to pursue a new venture, leaving the venue in the safe hands of Lancaster Bartender of the Year 2021, Ben Scott,” said Patrick.

“I’m excited for what is to come and to carve out a space for approachable and affordable quality wine in Lancaster.”

Patrick outside Runner Duck.

The venue - which takes its name from the Indian runner ducks that are used by wine vineyards as eco-friendly pest control - will be a cosy, relaxed, wine-focused bar with a small selection of premium spirits, craft beers and soft drinks.

What makes Runner Duck distinctly different from its sister bar, Tipple, is the offering of locally sourced cheese, meat and vegan deli boards, alongside light bites and nibbles that are perfect for grazing over a bottle of wine. Initially, Runner Duck will be opening Thursday to Sunday, with local vinyl DJs invited to play on weekend evenings to help create a lively, warm atmosphere.

The team behind Runner Duck have worked closely with a local supplier to ensure the wine selection is diverse and unique, from familiar favourites like New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc and Malbec to more unusual picks like Orange Wine and Champagne by the glass.

Runner Duck hope that the relaxed approach will foster a comfortable environment for people to explore and enjoy wines they may not have had the chance to try before. The venue’s wider intention is to fill a gap in the market for a laid back, after work and weekend spot that bridges the gap between restaurants and bars.

Runner Duck is due to open on Friday (September 2).

Patrick has worked in various bars in Lancaster since 2007 including the former Lounge, Mint Bar and the Sugarhouse.