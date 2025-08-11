New wave of murals announced to brighten Morecambe town centre

Following on from the success of the first set of murals unveiled in Morecambe earlier this year, a brand new series of public artworks are to be painted.

A fresh group of talented local artists will start work on the next phase of the mural project this month – bringing more colour, creativity, and community pride to the streets.

The mural initiative, funded by Morecambe BID, aims to celebrate local heritage, attract visitors, and create a more vibrant environment for residents and businesses.

The first phase, completed a few months ago, has already proven popular with locals and tourists alike, becoming a talking point and a welcome splash of creativity in the town centre.

Abigail Hampsey.

The first artist to begin work in this second wave will be Abigail Hampsey, who describes herself as a working class painter.

Born in Lancashire in 1996, Abigail studied fine art at Newcastle University before completing her MA in painting at the Royal College of Art.

Her work has been exhibited widely across the UK, including at The Saatchi Gallery (London), WORKPLACE Gallery (London), The Holden Gallery (Manchester), Gallagher and Turner (Newcastle), and MONTI8 (Rome).

Abigail has received notable recognition for her work, including the Basil H. Alkazzi Scholarship Award in Painting at the Royal College of Art (2020–22) and shortlisting for awards such as the Beep Painting Biennale and the Jackson’s Art Prize.

One of the murals painted earlier this year.

In 2025, she became the first recipient of The Rebecca Scott Residency for an artist living and working in the north west at the British School at Rome, where she spent January to March of this year.

Alongside her artistic career, Abigail is also a painting tutor, a baker, a business owner, and a member of the Contemporary British Painting Collective (since 2023).

John O’Neill, Morecambe BID manager, said: "Public art projects like these do more than brighten our streets – they tell our story, inspire pride, and give people another reason to visit and enjoy our town.

"We’re proud to support local artists and create a legacy that will be enjoyed for years to come.”

Over the coming weeks, more artists will join Abigail in transforming walls and spaces around Morecambe. Locations, designs, and progress updates will be shared on Morecambe BID’s social media channels, encouraging the public to see the artworks as they take shape.