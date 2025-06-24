New water tower engine added to fleet at Lancaster Fire Station

A new water tower fire engine has been added to the fleet in Lancaster.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) has introduced two new water towers, with the second being based at St Anne’s.

These appliances have been purchased as part of the service's commitment to continue to innovate and invest in the frontline services, and will increase aerial water coverage across the county.

LFRS is now equipped with the most aerial coverage in England – outside of London – with four aerial ladder platforms and four water towers, strategically placed across the county to ensure they can respond to emergencies quickly and effectively.

David Curran, station manager for Lancaster Fire Station and project lead for the water towers, said: "We're incredibly proud to have these two new water tower appliances on the run. They represent a significant step forward in our ability to respond quickly and effectively to large-scale incidents, as well as provide specialist aerial coverage across the county.

"With their advanced reach and pumping capacity, they will enhance our operational response to keep our Service fit for the future and help us continue to keep the people of Lancashire safe."

With a flow rate of 4,000 litres per minute, the new water tower could fill a 25-metre swimming pool in two hours.

The water leaves the nozzle at 10 bar pressure which causes it to flow at approximately 100 miles per hour.

It is equipped with a thermal imaging camera which makes finding hot spots and targeting fires much more effective.

It has a lateral throw of 80 metres which is equivalent to approximately 10 fire engines parked bumper-to-bumper.

It can reach up to 20 metres high, which is the same height as a six-storey building.

It is a fully equipped fire engine and will still respond to all incident types.