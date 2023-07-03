‘Time and Tide’ has been produced by the Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) of both Lancaster and Morecambe, in collaboration with journalist Dave Guest.

The video extols the virtue of spending time in both Lancaster and Morecambe and highlights the many things that are available for both visitors and residents alike to see and do.

‘Time’ refers to the deep historical roots the area has, and ‘Tide’ refers to Morecambe Bay.

The video explores the local area and highlights the many things for people to do, including an explanation about the Lancaster City Council Rover parking ticket, which was introduced last year.

A Rover ticket is valid for 24 hours from purchase and is transferable between many car parks in Morecambe and Lancaster meaning the visitor can spend half a day in each place without buying extra parking tickets.

Ruth Wilkinson, chair of Morecambe BID, said: “Collaborating with Lancaster BID on this project has been great; we work closely behind the scenes on many projects, so to be able to showcase our partnership for the benefit of both Morecambe and Lancaster has been really enjoyable.

‘’There is so much to do in both our towns, that one video couldn’t capture it all, so there may be a part two in months to come. In the meantime, we hope this video gives local residents and visitors alike, a reminder as to why Lancaster and Morecambe are the perfect choice for a day break and a holiday.”

Sarah Harrison, Marketgate centre manager and Lancaster BID director, added: “It’s really great for Lancaster and Morecambe BID to work together to showcase what this amazing district has to offer.

‘’We believe the video pitches the balance perfectly and highlights the unique selling points of the area. It is hoped that the video will stimulate the staycation market right now, but the way the video has been done means it can be used all year round.”