In the first video ‘Hospitality Matters’ Dave interviews a series of local businesses about the issues and perceived reputation of businesses in the Hospitality and Food & Beverage industries.

Myths such as long hours, low pay and lack of advancement are busted.

The intention of this series of short films is to attract and keep local talent from a young age.

The first video focuses on the hospitality industry.

The hospitality industry lost many staff due to Brexit and this was compounded by Covid striking in 2020 but the future of the local area is bright with the announcement of successful funding, in January, by the government of Eden Project Morecambe.

This development alone will require at least 300 employees by the time it partially opens in late 2025.

Lancaster & Morecambe College has been working with Eden Project for the last few years to deliver the district’s green skills workforce of the future; the intention of Eden and local businesses is to source as many staff as possible locally.

Ruth Wilkinson, chair of Morecambe BID and owner of the Consult Centre in Morecambe, said: “At Morecambe BID we are committed to bringing more opportunities to our young people in the region and equally supporting our local businesses to employ local engaged people, we feel showing young people the opportunities available to them in our hospitality industry will help the whole of Morecambe to take advantage of the growth we will see over the next couple of years.”

Wes Johnson, principal and chief executive of Lancaster & Morecambe College, added: “Lancaster & Morecambe College has built a strong relationship with hundreds of local businesses, supporting their current and future skills and workforce development needs.

“Our district is preparing for the fantastic opportunities ahead, however, we recognise that skills, or people, shortages pose a serious risk right now and for future economic growth.

“The college and our local businesses are part of an interconnected ecosystem and only by working together can we encourage young people and adults to engage with technical education and then progress into fantastic local jobs.

"Our ‘Hospitality Matters’ video is the first of a series in which we hope to celebrate the benefits of living, learning and working in this fantastic part of England, raising aspiration and driving career progression, in turn supporting our local economy to grow and thrive.”

Other videos in the pipeline include Arts & Entertainment, Health and Care, Digital Skills, Retail, Construction, Transport, and Professional Services.

Each of the videos will look at the particular issues facing those industries locally.

The video link can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/ILbsGFEhIMQ and all businesses are free to use it as a tool for recruitment and training.

Morecambe BID Community Interest Company was established by Morecambe businesses to promote and improve the business environment in Morecambe.