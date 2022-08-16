New towns and electronic sounds take centre stage at Lancaster University’s library

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘An Evening of Library Brutalism’ will see radio host and writer Bob Fischer share the bill with local electronica artist Gordon Chapman-Fox, who records under the alias ‘Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan’.

The ticketed event, which starts at 7pm on September 21, will feature an illustrated talk by Mr Fischer, author of memoir ‘Wiffle Lever to Full!’ and a long-time BBC radio presenter.

His talk, entitled 'The Haunted Generation' and inspired by his regular column for Fortean Times magazine, will focus on growing up in the 1970s and the impact of the period’s cultural influences. It will set the scene for a performance by Chapman-Fox, whose music is inspired by the ambitious new towns of the period, and their Brutalist architecture.’

Andrew Barker, director of library services at Lancaster University.

A library may seem an unusual venue to host a music gig, but director Andrew Barker is keen that Lancaster University’s space is used for more than research and study.

He said: “This evening supports our vision to open up our library to all in our communities.

“The university has a long history of hosting gigs, and attracting crowds, and I’m keen to continue that by opening up our library space to new and exciting performances. The library can be the doorway to the university.”

Andrew is no stranger to breaking the silence associated with libraries. At the start of each year he welcomes new students to the library with a vinyl listening event, in which he plays records from his collection.

Lancaster University library has also hosted pop-up classical guitar performances, and seen students take part in story-telling events around the tree that grows in its central atrium.

Both Bob Fischer and Gordon Chapman-Fox have connections to the university – Bob is a former student and Gordon now works in the marketing department. They’ve each taken inspiration from the 1960s architecture found on campus.

Bob said: "I'm delighted to be coming back to Lancaster University. I was a student here 30 years ago, and the beautiful concrete of that 1960s campus played a huge part in my formative years."

Gordon Chapman-Fox has released two acclaimed LPs on the Castles in Space label and his debut album made it into the Album Of The Year lists for Electronic Sound magazine, and independent record store Norman Records.

He said: "I've been working for Lancaster University for 17 years, and it's a joy to bring my passion for music and the somewhat unloved buildings of the 60s and 70s to the place that helped foment it."