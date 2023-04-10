News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'
53 minutes ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
3 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
3 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
3 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche

New theatre school for kids and teens to launch in Lancaster

A new theatre school for children and young people is launching in Lancaster.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th Apr 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read

Razzamataz Theatre School is launching on April 19 and wuill be aimed at ages four to 18, building young people’s confidence and teaching new life skills while they enjoy performing arts.

Razzamataz Theatre School was established in 2000 and was backed in 2007 by BBC’s Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The organisation was created with a simple dream to make performing arts available to all young people, no matter their background or circumstances.

A team from Razzmataz drum up support for their new theatre school in Lancaster. Photo by Joshua BrandwoodA team from Razzmataz drum up support for their new theatre school in Lancaster. Photo by Joshua Brandwood
A team from Razzmataz drum up support for their new theatre school in Lancaster. Photo by Joshua Brandwood
Most Popular

Razzamataz aims to put the welfare of its students at the heart of everything it does. Each child receives tuition in a range of styles, from classic West End musical theatre to commercial/street dance and pop singing!

As well as weekly classes, they also offer additional opportunities including West End workshops, guest practitioners and summer schools.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To book a free taster session, call 07783 480479, email [email protected] or go online at https://lancaster.razzamataz.co.uk/ for more information.

LancasterWest EndBBC