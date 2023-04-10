New theatre school for kids and teens to launch in Lancaster
A new theatre school for children and young people is launching in Lancaster.
Razzamataz Theatre School is launching on April 19 and wuill be aimed at ages four to 18, building young people’s confidence and teaching new life skills while they enjoy performing arts.
Razzamataz Theatre School was established in 2000 and was backed in 2007 by BBC’s Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne.
The organisation was created with a simple dream to make performing arts available to all young people, no matter their background or circumstances.
Razzamataz aims to put the welfare of its students at the heart of everything it does. Each child receives tuition in a range of styles, from classic West End musical theatre to commercial/street dance and pop singing!
As well as weekly classes, they also offer additional opportunities including West End workshops, guest practitioners and summer schools.
To book a free taster session, call 07783 480479, email [email protected] or go online at https://lancaster.razzamataz.co.uk/ for more information.