Razzamataz Theatre School is launching on April 19 and wuill be aimed at ages four to 18, building young people’s confidence and teaching new life skills while they enjoy performing arts.

Razzamataz Theatre School was established in 2000 and was backed in 2007 by BBC’s Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne.

The organisation was created with a simple dream to make performing arts available to all young people, no matter their background or circumstances.

A team from Razzmataz drum up support for their new theatre school in Lancaster. Photo by Joshua Brandwood

Razzamataz aims to put the welfare of its students at the heart of everything it does. Each child receives tuition in a range of styles, from classic West End musical theatre to commercial/street dance and pop singing!

As well as weekly classes, they also offer additional opportunities including West End workshops, guest practitioners and summer schools.

