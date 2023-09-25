News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage

New supplies for Heysham’s budding builders thanks to library grant

Budding Lego builders and architects had a wonderful surprise at Heysham Library on Saturday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 16:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Exciting new Lego supplies worth £300 were presented to the library’s popular Lego Club by County Coun Andrew Gardiner.

The Lego was bought using a grant from the small budget each county councillor has to support good causes in their local community, following an application from Friends of Heysham Library.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Gardiner said: “I’m always happy to support Heysham Library, and what could be better than helping our children learn that the library is a great place to go with friends on a Saturday morning?

County Coun Andrew Gardiner with Lego fans Emilija, 8, Noah (kneeling), 12, and Finlay, 11.County Coun Andrew Gardiner with Lego fans Emilija, 8, Noah (kneeling), 12, and Finlay, 11.
County Coun Andrew Gardiner with Lego fans Emilija, 8, Noah (kneeling), 12, and Finlay, 11.
Most Popular

“I loved meeting the children and was very impressed by their creativity and enthusiasm. The new bricks, base plates and roof tiles will allow them to unleash their imaginations and I look forward to visiting again in the future to see what they come up with.”

The Friends’ IT and Marketing Officer Felix Haslam added: “We are delighted that Andrew was able to help us through the Local Members’ Grant Scheme and we’re very grateful for his support, especially as this is the Friends’ five-year anniversary.

“Grants like this mean so much to the local community. Library staff and I started the Lego Club in 2019 entirely from Lego donations but now the sky is the limit for our local children. The new bricks are sure to be put to good use to Heysham’s young (and older) builders!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Lego Club is held every Saturday at Heysham Library from 10.30am until noon, and all are welcome.

The Friends of Heysham Library are a group of volunteers who are passionate about supporting their local library and community, through fundraising, hosting free events, and most importantly aiming to keep the library open for everyone for as long as possible.

Related topics:LegoLEGO buildersHeysham