Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Exciting new Lego supplies worth £300 were presented to the library’s popular Lego Club by County Coun Andrew Gardiner.

The Lego was bought using a grant from the small budget each county councillor has to support good causes in their local community, following an application from Friends of Heysham Library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Gardiner said: “I’m always happy to support Heysham Library, and what could be better than helping our children learn that the library is a great place to go with friends on a Saturday morning?

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County Coun Andrew Gardiner with Lego fans Emilija, 8, Noah (kneeling), 12, and Finlay, 11.

“I loved meeting the children and was very impressed by their creativity and enthusiasm. The new bricks, base plates and roof tiles will allow them to unleash their imaginations and I look forward to visiting again in the future to see what they come up with.”

The Friends’ IT and Marketing Officer Felix Haslam added: “We are delighted that Andrew was able to help us through the Local Members’ Grant Scheme and we’re very grateful for his support, especially as this is the Friends’ five-year anniversary.

“Grants like this mean so much to the local community. Library staff and I started the Lego Club in 2019 entirely from Lego donations but now the sky is the limit for our local children. The new bricks are sure to be put to good use to Heysham’s young (and older) builders!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lego Club is held every Saturday at Heysham Library from 10.30am until noon, and all are welcome.