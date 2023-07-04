New ‘stop’ signs to be installed on 'rat run' country road south of Lancaster after spate of accidents

The junction of Little Fell Lane with Blea Tarn Road, Hazelrigg Lane and Procter Moss Road is to get 'stop' signs after work between Lancashire Police and Lancashire County Council.

They will be installed by the county council later this summer.

Residents had raised concerns earlier this year after a series of accidents and near misses at the junction.

The approach to the junction and its current 'Give Way' signs. Photo by Nigel Hodgson

Richard Brigg, who had feared the junction was turning into an "accident black spot", said: "Having lived here for 43 years and having known of and seen numerous accidents, some very serious, it's great to hear that the signage will change and hopefully reduce the likelihood of future accidents or injuries, especially as this route will only become busier over time with further housing developments to the east of Lancaster.

"We have recently spotted estate agents mentioning this route as a scenic back route to the university avoiding the A6 - 'Those who work at the university, take the countryside route (a brilliant shortcut) over neighbouring Quernnmore Road and along Littlefell Road.'"

Nigel Hodgson, who owns Hodgsons Chippy in Lancaster, also lives in the area.

He had previously raised concerns about the poor signage and the amount of traffic using the road to bypass the A6 into Lancaster.

One of the 'Give Way' signs was hit in a collision. Photo by Nigel Hodgson

He said: "I am so pleased they have agreed to the suggested stop signs.

"Everyone's safety on roads matters, whether it be drivers or walkers. We live in such a beautiful area and should be able to use and enjoy these areas in a safe manner.

"The newly fitted stop signs will help to ensure drivers take more care at the Blea Tarn junction and hopefully reduce the volume of traffic accidents.

"What a great team effort this campaign has been!"

County Coun Matthew Maxwell-Scott, who is ward councillor for Lancaster Rural East Division, said: "I’m so grateful to all those who have helped secure this important measure, I know we all hope that the new signs will have the desired impact and keep make our roads safer."

Lancaster & Fleetwood MP Cat Smith said: “I am pleased that finally Lancashire County Council have taken concerns about this junction seriously, although such measures could have been considered much sooner as I raised this with the director for Highways at Lancashire County Council back in January this year.

"I highlighted the number of accidents that have occurred and near misses I and some of my constituents have witnessed. I indeed suggested that speed limits should be lowered, and that clear signage should be installed.

"Going forward, I hope the STOP signs that have been given the green light drastically improve the safety of this junction; I regularly use it and will monitor the progress.

