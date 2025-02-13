New stairlift to be installed at Lancaster City Museum after 18 months without access
The museum’s stairlift has been out of action since October 2023 following safety concerns, meaning that anyone with mobility problems has been unable to access the permanent displays including those of the King’s Own Regiment Museum on the second floor.
The tendering process for a new lift was completed last August and listed building consent for the works at the building, which dates back to 1783, is now being sought.
“If the application is successful, manufacture and installation of the lift will follow and it is hoped that the new stairlift will be in place by the end of May,” said a spokesperson for Lancaster City Council which owns the building.
The new stairlift will be able to accommodate heavier motorised wheelchairs as well as manual wheelchairs.
Lancaster City Museum is not the only museum in Lancaster with restricted access for people with disabilities.
The Judges Lodgings, which is in a 400-year-old building and marks its 50th anniversary as a museum this year, has no lift to the upper floors, and neither does the Cottage Museum nor Lancashire Police Museum situated within Lancaster Castle. Tours of the castle are also unsuitable for wheelchair users.
The city council’s Maritime Museum has a lift and the former universal toilet has been converted into an accessible facility for all wheelchairs.
The council is also planning to create a digital tour of the 18th Century Cottage Museum this year.