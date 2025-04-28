New stair lift at Lancaster museum given go-ahead

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:58 BST
Lancaster City Museum.
Councillors have approved plans for a new stair lift at Lancaster City Museum.

The planning regulatory committee had been recommended to approve listed building consent for a replacement stair lift to be installed after almost two years without disabled access to the first floor of the museum.

Councilors meeting today, Monday April 28, approved the plan, and it is now hoped that the new stair lift will be in place by the end of May, meaning that anyone with mobility problems will be able to access the permanent displays of local history, including those of the King’s Own Regiment Museum.

The museum’s stair lift has been out of action since October 2023 following safety concerns.

The new facility will be able to accommodate heavier motorised wheelchairs as well as manual wheelchairs.

Lancaster City Museum is a Grade II* listed building which opened in 1781 as the town hall.

It became a museum in 1923.

