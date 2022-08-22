New shop is the only one of its kind in Lancaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet The Makers, a group of local independent makers, launched their new shop which sells solely handmade products in Marketgate Shopping Centre last month.

The group have traded in and around Lancaster for nine years and have maintained a unique approach of selling only handmade gifts with the shop, next to Marks & Spencer’s Foodhall entrance, also being manned totally by the makers themselves.

A total of 18 makers will appear over a six-month period so there is lots to offer shoppers with new guest makers offering their products for sale every four weeks.

The Meet The Markets shop in Marketgate.

There is no other shop like them in Lancaster and Meet The Makers are really proud to support 18 small businesses.

Jane Pullan and Myra Weir from Fine Lines Art said: “We are so pleased to be taking part.

“Having been involved in previous pop ups, we knew it would be a great selling experience and the response from the public in the first few weeks has been amazing – totally appreciating the handmade, local element.”

The endless list of gifts to choose from includes more than 200 personalised light designs, children’s clothing, fused glass, wooden accessories, lamp shades, jewellery, soaps and bath bombs, photo gifts, fairy houses, exquisite handmade teddy bears, embroidery gifts, pottery, mirrors, hanging decorations, bottle lights, local landscape art, pebble pictures, button pictures, cards, knitting kits and lots more. There truly is something for everyone.

“Having traded with Meet The Makers for over seven years and been involved with previous pop ups, I have seen how the shop has evolved every year, becoming increasingly more successful each time,” Diane Clarke from Dizzy Lizzy Glass said.

“No other shop in Lancaster sells solely handmade products and our loyal supporters are always waiting and ready for when we next pop up. We welcome new and returning customers and encourage everyone to nip in and say hello.”

Meet The Makers will also continue hosting their popular craft market which takes place on the last Saturday of the month. Find them this weekend opposite Boots in St Nicholas Arcades.