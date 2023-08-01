New sandwich shop opens its doors in Morecambe
A new takeaway sandwich shop has opened in Morecambe town centre.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 12:15 BST
Ell's Kitchen has opened at 47a Queen Street today, Tuesday.
The takeaway outlet will be serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, and has announced the opening hours of Tuesday to Saturday, from 8am until 2pm.
Work on fitting out, painting and decorating the front of the shop has been taking place in recent weeks, with the new business finally ready to open this week.
Free tea or coffee is available this week only with a flyer.