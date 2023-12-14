Improvements to pedestrian access for people visiting Lancaster’s Grand Theatre are due to start in the new year.

Funded as part of the Lancaster High Streets Heritage Action Zone project, the work in St Leonard’s Gate will include widening the pavement in front of the theatre by around one metre.

In addition, a courtesy crossing with tactile flags will be installed to make it easier for people accessing the theatre from across the road. A safety barrier that was damaged last year when a car drove into it will also be replaced by bollards customised with artwork inspired by the location’s heritage.

As a result of the pavement being widened the road will need to be narrowed and made one way for the section directly outside the theatre, with prioritisation added for vehicles travelling from Stonewell.

The footpath outside the Grand.

Coun Nick Wilkinson, cabinet member with responsibility for regeneration, skills and digital innovation, said: “Lancaster’s Grand Theatre is a huge success story and its popularity means that you can often have around 460 people arriving or departing at similar times.

“Anyone who has attended a show can testify how congested this can feel and the widened pavement will feel a lot more comfortable for both patrons and pedestrians on what is a busy section of footpath.

“As the car that crashed into the safety barrier last year demonstrated, this section of road can feel quite dangerous so the narrowing of the carriageway will also act as a traffic calming measure and make it much safer for those attending a show.”

Mark Hutton, chairman of the Lancaster Footlights & Grand Theatre charity, said: “These improvements make so much sense. Cars will still be able to pass the theatre in both directions, only in future it will be more slowly and on a priority basis. Creating a new pavement that is wide enough for people to queue, and for pedestrians to be able to pass each other safely, particularly those using prams and wheelchairs, is a very welcome and much needed improvement.”

The Lancaster High Streets Heritage Action Zone is a four-year programme funded by Historic England and Lancaster City Council which focuses on investment into buildings, streets and helping people learn more about the Mill Race area’s heritage.

The Grand Theatre has already benefited directly from significant grant support from the programme to undertake extensive repairs and improvements to the exterior of the building since summer 2020. These include the removal of failing cement render to the side elevation, structural repairs to the rear, new acoustic stage and loading doors, structural and render repairs to the façade as well as new windows, signage, lighting and display cabinets.

Historic England’s Pippa Brown said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing these improvements to the public space outside the Grand Theatre which will boost the overall impact of the works to restore the historic buildings within Lancaster’s High Street Heritage Action Zone.”

