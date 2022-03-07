New research finds huge discrepancies in internet speeds across Lancashire
Research by a digital literacy company has found huge discrepancies in internet speeds across Lancashire, which already has a lower average speed compared to the UK.
Typing.com analysed new Ofcom data on download speeds in all of Lancashire’s local authorities, to discover which areas had the worst internet connection of all.
Whilst the national download speed average is 58.2 Megabits per second, Lancashire’s average is 54.1, with the lowest being Wyre at just 40 and Burnley the highest, boasting 72.6.
Preston sits above both the Lancashire and national average, on 61.3, whilst nearby Chorley does not fair so well, with a speed of only 54.9.
Take a full look of the list below, from the fastest to slowest median download speed:
1) Burnley - 72.6
2) Blackburn with Darwen - 68.3
3) Blackpool - 64.3
4) Hyndburn - 63.7
5) Preston - 61.3
6) South Ribble - 60
7) Chorley - 54.9
8) Lancaster - 51.7
9) Ribble Valley - 46.8
10) Rossendale - 46.6
11) Fylde - 44.2
12) West Lancashire - 44.1
13) Wyre - 40.0
A spokesperson for Typing.com said: “This data gives us a compelling insight into just how significant the digital divide is across Lancashire. While some areas are very well connected, it’s clear that other areas are lagging behind the rest of the region. Everything we do as a society, from education, work and daily living, is so intertwined with the internet, and the importance of excellent digital access for all should never be underestimated”