New ranking reveals Lancaster is among the most accident-prone cities for drivers

The ranking, created by accident compensation experts Claims.co.uk, awarded each city a score out of 10, based on road accidents and fatality rates reported over the last year.

For most, driving isn’t a dangerous activity, but according to data from gov.uk an average of five people die and 84 are seriously injured every day on UK roads. Within cities, drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians are often at risk on busy urban roads – particularly in high-traffic areas.

Chichester is the most accident-prone city, scoring highest within the ranking, with an average score of 6.9 out of 10.

Lancaster was rated tenth in the rankings. Photo by Tom Morbey

Chichester scored as the most accident-prone city due to their high number of total road accidents and fatalities.

The city had the highest number of fatalities, 5.6 fatal accidents per 100,000 residents, indicating Chichester is not just dangerous for drivers but also deadly.

Additionally, Chichester had the second-highest number of total reported road collisions, with 232 accidents per 100,000 - a shocking 54% higher than the national average of 151 accidents.

Lancaster came in tenth place in the rankings, with a score of 3.8.

The 10 most accident-prone cities for drivers:

City (Score out of 10)

Chichester (6.9)

Westminster (6.7)

Stirling (5.3)

Canterbury (5.0)

Kingston-Upon-Hull (4.8)

Carlisle (4.3)

Portsmouth (3.8)

Lancaster (3.8)

On the other end of the scale, the city that was named the least accident-prone for drivers was Cardiff, with a score of 0.7 out of 10. They had just 0.3 fatal accidents per 100,000 and just 74 total accidents per 100,000 - making them one of the safest cities for drivers in the UK.

A spokesperson from Claims.co.uk said: “It’s crucial that all drivers, whether a resident or visitor, recognise the elevated risks in areas that report high rates of accidents – particularly Chichester, Westminster and Winchester.