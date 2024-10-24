New £1.75 billion water pipeline through Lancaster is awaiting contractors to take on the job

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new £1.75 billion water pipeline which will run through Lancaster are awaiting contractors to be named who will carry out the scheme.

Water firm United Utilities is yet to decide on awarding contracts to businesses linked to the huge £1.75 billion Haweswater Viaduct pipeline scheme set to run from the Lake District to Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

Last year, engineering trade media reported that overseas-based companies were being considered for a shortlist.

Earlier this year, United Utilities announced a £50m technical adviser consultancy search.

Haweswater reservoir in Cumbria. Photo by Bruce Rollinson

This arrangement aims to get assurances around costs and delivery of the massive engineering and construction scheme.

The eventual contract winner will act independently and owe a duty of care to all the main organisations involved in the Haweswater project.

The Haweswater Aqueduct Resilience Programme (known as HARP) will be the largest infrastructure project undertaken by United Utilities since the UK water industry was privatised.

The construction phase is expected to last around eight years, although United Utilities may want a contractor to maintain the new water tunnels for a further 25 years.

Ultimately, money paid by north west households, through water bills over the coming years, will go towards paying the successful contractors.

A spokesperson said: “United Utilities is still undertaking the procurement processes to identify the competitively appointed provider and independent technical adviser for HARP.

"As such, at this time no contracts have been awarded.”

The HARP water tunnel scheme is split into sections passing through different council areas including Lancaster, Ribble Valley, Hyndburn, Rossendale and Bury.

This means different councils along the route have been involved in planning applications from United Utilities.