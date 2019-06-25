New president takes over at Lancaster & District Chamber of Commerce

Mal Garnett has been appointed as the new president of the Lancaster and District Chamber of Commerce.

The appointment, announced at the Chamber’s annual meeting, sees Mal replacing Alistair Eagles, who had presided over the presidency for the last two years.

Mal, who runs Apparatus Marketing, said: “I am honoured to have become president after Alistair. He has taken the Chamber to new heights and seen the membership increase significantly in his two years at the helm.

“This area is on the cusp of achieving something pretty special. Not only do we have Lancaster University’s Health Innovation Hub nearing completion and the Lancaster Quarter bubbling away, but we also have the very real prospect of a world-famous ecological and environmental development, in the form of the Eden Project, getting closer to reality in Morecambe. This will really put us on the international map.”

Chamber chief executive officer Vicky Lofthouse added: “It is great to see the Chamber’s board strengthened with a more diverse business base and the appointment of Mal as president. I’d also like to thank outgoing President Alistair Eagles for his two years of great service as president, and his continuing support as an ambassador member of the Chamber.”