New political map for Lancaster City Council

The Local Government Boundary Commission is the independent body that draws these boundaries. It has reviewed Lancaster to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

The commission has published final recommendations for changes in Lancaster, and says residents should be represented by 61 councillors – one more than there are now.

There will be 11 three-councillor wards, 12 two-councillor wards and four single-councillor wards. The boundaries of 16 wards should change, while 11 wards will remain the same. A number of ward names will also change.

Lancaster Town Hall.

Publishing the recommendations Prof Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: “We are very grateful to people in Lancaster. We looked at all the views they gave us. They helped us improve our earlier proposals.

“We believe the new arrangements will guarantee electoral fairness while maintaining local ties.”

83 people and organisations made comments to help decide the new wards.

Changes in response to what local people said include:

The new Lancaster boundary map.

Confirming the further draft recommendation earlier proposal for a two-councillor University ward that comprises only the university campus, as well as the Bailrigg Student Living Development. This is in response to persuasive local views.Confirming the further draft recommendation for the rest of south and central Lancaster, subject to some minor changes to accommodate compelling local views relating to Scotforth West and Castle wards.