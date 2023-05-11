New police dogs visit Lancaster as part of their training
Two new police dog recruits will be out and about in Lancaster today as part of their training.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 11th May 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:21 BST
Lancaster Police are being visited by Trevor and Flynn.
They will be in and around the Lancaster area today, Thursday, on a training exercise, and if you spot them you are welcome to say hello.
A police spokesman said: “I can confirm that they are both very friendly and full of energy!
“If you see them I am sure they would be happy to say hello to you.”