New police commander for Lancaster district is announced

A new Divisional Commander for West Division, leading policing in Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster and Morecambe, has been announced as Chief Superintendent Hassan Khan.

Chief Supt Khan began his policing career in January 2004 and has served the communities of Lancashire for more than 21 years. He spent the majority of his career in east Lancashire before moving to West Division as a Chief Inspector. Most recently, he was Superintendent for Specialist Operations, covering Roads Policing, Road Crime, Custody, Mounted and Dogs teams. Chief Supt Khan said: “I’m very happy to be returning to West division, where I previously spent my time as a Chief Inspector. “I am looking forward to working with our Senior Leadership Team and partners to tackle the issues that affect our local communities the most. “To those living, working or visiting our West division: criminality is not welcome here, and I am committed to tackling the issues that matter most to you, to ensure we deliver the best service possible.”