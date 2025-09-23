New plans unveiled for 93 homes on flood risk land in south Lancaster

An updated plan for up to 93 new homes to be built on land in Galgate has been submitted to the city council.

Wainhomes (North West) Limited are revisiting the scheme after Lancaster City Council successfully defended its decision to refuse planning permission for 108 homes on the site west of Highland Brow in May 2024.

The council had initially blocked the plans in March 2023 on seven grounds, including highway impact, ecological impacts and flooding concerns.

The appeal was dismissed on the grounds of flood risk and a sequential test not being undertaken, and Wainhomes believe that with a changed layout on the site, the issue of flood risk has been addressed.

The site of the planning application.

The proposal is for a mix of family-sized houses.

A 15m landscape buffer proposed would help promote sustainable ecology, enhance the green infrastructure, create new habitats and soften the boundary edge to help merge with the existing open green adjacent.

Private shared drives are proposed to serve small amounts of units in the development.

An existing pond and surrounding green would be retained and enhanced to reduce any negative impact on these natural features.

The proposed building site in Galgate under water.

Play areas are proposed with well-connected pedestrian/cycle routes weaving through an area of open green to promote health and wellbeing and encourage walking by current and new residents.

A large open green space and existing vegetation would be retained and enhanced with new landscaping and well-connected footpath/cycle routes which provide accessibility to the development spinal route and Highland Brow.

The plan says 28 of the proposed homes would be affordable, which equates to 30% on-site provision.

The proposals will be discussed at a future planning committee meeting.