New mural depicting 'Morecambe Birdman' brightens up back street in town

A new mural has appeared in Morecambe featuring the late ‘Birdman of Morecambe’.

The artwork depicts a giant seagull snatching chips from a carton, while ‘Birdman’ John Wilkinson scatters bread.

The design also cleverly continues onto the pavement, where a few stray chips have been painted.

The mural has been painted behind the Old Pier Bookshop on Morecambe prom by Matty Green in collaboration with his artist friend Harry Mills, who designed the image of Mr Wilkinson.

Matty Green and Harry Mills in front of the finished mural behind the Old Pier Bookshop in Morecambe.

Matty, also a tattooist, has previously done artwork including a giant mural at Morecambe Bay Community Primary School.

The work has been well received on Facebook, with many people asking for more murals to be painted around the town.

Matty has promised there’s “more to come” in Morercambe’s alleyways in the future.

John Wilkinson was known as The Birdman or The Pigeon Man of Morecambe and could often be seen around the town feeding the birds from his trolley of bread.

Mr Wilkinson, who passed away in 2022, hit national headlines in 2014 when he was sent to prison for six weeks for breaching an anti-social behaviour order to limit his bird feeding habits.