September will see the launch of the brand new Morecambe Comedy Club at Morecambe FC.

The first night of laughter-packed action will take place at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Friday September 20.

With the Local Choice Suite opening at 7.30pm for an 8pm start, the night will be hosted by comedian Bill Woolland, and will feature performances from three fantastic comedians.

Steve Royle is an actor, writer, comedian, juggler, a "Gillard award" winning presenter on BBC Radio Lancashire.

Steve Royle will be one of the comedians performing at the new Morecambe Comedy Club at the Mazuma Stadium. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard.

His career in comedy is an accomplished one, with a wealth of experience in the field.

He spent many years as "Special Guest" on Dave Spikey's Tours and has supported several other top comedic names including Peter Kay, Mick Miller, Roy Walker and The Lancashire

Hotpots, and even featured as a warm-up for the Royal Variety Show.

Ignacio Lopez is a Spanish and Welsh comedian based in Cardiff.

Lopez has featured on a variety of TV shows including Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, Comedy Central Live, and more.

Outside of television, he has also headlined top comedy clubs across the UK and Europe.

Archie Kelly is an all-round entertainer, who will be a familiar face on many TVs across the nation.

As an actor, Kelly is best-known for his portrayal of Kenny "Dalglish" Senior in the award-winning Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights.

Before his time on the screen, the performer spent over 15 years as a singer/comedian on the Northern club scene, before moving into the alternative comedy scene.

He went on to become a headline act across some of of the country's biggest clubs, including The Comedy Store.

Tickets for the night will be available at £12 per person (+ booking fee), and can be purchased online at https://www.morecambefc.com/news/2024/june/19/morecambe-comedy-club-set-to-launch/