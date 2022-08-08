New Morecambe B&M store will feature large mezzanine floor selling homeware

B&M’s store on Morecambe promenade closed on Saturday in preparation for the opening of the their new, bigger store at the former DW Fitness site on Hilmore Way, on Friday August 26.

The move follows feedback from regular shoppers who said they wanted a bigger shop and even more products.

The new B&M will be much bigger than the promenade one with over 21,510 sq ft of sales space offering an even bigger selection of bargains from grocery, toiletries and health and beauty to toys, homeware and DIY.

The new B&M store in Morecambe opens on August 26.

The new store will also feature an 18,116 sq ft mezzanine floor featuring Home by B&M.

The store manager at B&M Morecambe said: “We wanted a bigger and better store for our customers, giving them even more big branded products.