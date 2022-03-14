New men's captain takes the reins at Morecambe Golf Club

For Mike was taking over the reins from brother David, who had just completed his stint as captain, while last year Mike's wife Sharon was lady captain.

And to complete the family's strong links with the club, Mike's son Chris is also a successful playing member.

Mike has been a member for 48 years and has enjoyed sustained success as an amateur. His current handicap is 5 but at one time it was just 1.

Mike Carney, Morecambe Golf Club's new captain, drives-in on Saturday. Picture by Tony North

Although he never considered a professional career he has enjoyed playing at an extremely high amateur level. For more than 40 years he has been a category one golfer - someone who plays at 5 handicap or below.

Mike, managing director of Ashlea Landscapes, Carnforth, admits that golf has always played a big part in his life.

He has appeared in 34 Clayton Trophy matches, a prestigious competition involving the major local clubs.

Mike is on the Lancashire Union of Golf Clubs executive and is chairman of the union's junior boys' section.

He is hoping for a successful year ahead for the Morecambe club. Although Covid had proved difficult, there had been an increase in numbers taking up golf and this was continuing to rise, he said.

"The club is in a very good position at the moment which is very encouraging," he added.