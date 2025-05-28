New McDonald’s in Morecambe town centre is given green light

McDonald’s are to develop a new restaurant on the site of the former Frankie & Benny’s in Morecambe.

Proposals for the site in Hilmore Way were given the go-ahead by city councillors meeting on Tuesday.

The site is currently empty after Frankie and Benny’s closed in July 2020.

Plans to turn it into a Burger King drive-thru were shelved last September.

McDonald’s will extend and alter the existing building, as well as installing outdoor seating areas and footways.

The city council received 19 letters of objection to the scheme, raising issues including public health, traffic, existing outlets and impact on local businesses, litter and anti-social behaviour, and more wide-ranging environmental, ethical and geopolitical concerns.

A council report said: “The existing building is in a poor condition. The proposed extensions and external alterations ... would result in an improved visual amenity, and are appropriate given the setting of the wider commercial area

“Bringing this site back into use will increase the volume of pedestrian, cycle and motor vehicle traffic using the road, footway and greenway when compared to the current vacant situation, although the site is already established for restaurant use with existing access and parking.

"A small number of parking spaces will be under the control of the applicant, including accessible spaces, at the restaurant entrance.

"Customers will also have access to the city council-operated Hilmore Way car park, which has recently changed its tariffs to allow 60 minutes free parking.”

Lichfields, on behalf of McDonald’s, said in the original planning documents: “The proposals will bring this vacant building back into active use and provide a new McDonald’s restaurant in a highly accessible location.”