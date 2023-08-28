News you can trust since 1837
New Look store in Lancaster to close its doors

High street chain New Look has announced it will be shutting its store in Lancaster city centre.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Aug 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read
The New Look store in Marketgate will be closing this weekend. Photo: Google Street ViewThe New Look store in Marketgate will be closing this weekend. Photo: Google Street View
The New Look store in Marketgate will be closing this weekend. Photo: Google Street View

The shop in Marketgate shopping centre will close this Saturday, September 2.

The closure was announced in a statement on the New Look Lancaster Facebook page.

It said: “Lancaster, we'll be closing on 2nd September, but don’t worry, you can still get your feel-good fashion fix online and on the app!”

The shop is currently holding a 60 per cent off summer sale.

New Look, which employs more than 10,000 staff nationwide, announced earlier this year that several of its stores would close around the UK this year, although Lancaster wasn’t named on this list.

The chain also began talks in May about refinancing £100m of debt.

New Look also previously had a store in the Arndale Centre in Morecambe, but it closed several years ago.

New Look have been contacted for comment.

