The new Service 88 will work alongside the existing Service 89 which operates directly between Lancaster and Knott End, and link to Garstang, Nateby, Out Rawcliffe, Scronkey and Stakepool.

It means there will now be a bus every hour between Lancaster and Knott End from Monday to Saturday, with the new extended Service 88 alternating throughout the day with Service 89.

Service 88 will also operate every two hours on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

A new Lancaster to Knott End bus route launches this weekend. Photo by Lancaster District Bus Users' Group

The new service, to be launched on Sunday August 27, has been made possible thanks to funding received from the Government in support of Lancashire's £34.1m Bus Service Improvement Plan, and will be operated by Kirkby Lonsdale Coaches in partnership with Lancashire County Council.

County Coun Scott Smith, Lancashire County Council lead member for highways and active travel, said: "Thanks to the funding we've received from government for our Bus Service Improvement Plan we're making some big improvements to bus services in Lancashire to encourage more people to use the bus, and rely less on their cars.

"In this instance the extra funding has allowed us to provide a more frequent service between Lancaster and Knott End, while restoring and creating new public transport links to a number of villages.

"We're working closely with operators to try to build passenger numbers with the aim of making these services commercially sustainable over the long term, and I'd encourage everyone to support them."

Roads Minister Richard Holden said: "People up and down the country deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. That is why we have provided Lancashire County Council with over £30 million to boost its bus services.

"Supporting the council and the operator Kirkby Lonsdale Coaches with this new service is fantastic for local residents, who will now be able to get to work, attend medical appointments and visit loved ones for less and more easily."