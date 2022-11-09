New Lancaster nightclub bosses say safety remains priority after successful opening weekend

Vibe in Dalton Square has opened with businessmen Tim Barbary, Rick Backhouse and Avinash Nandwani at the helm.

The trio say they’ve had support from local authorities and the general public, and they hope their new venture will give a boost to Lancaster’s night time economy.

“We have focused a lot on starting a business with welfare and safety as priority,” Vibe said.

Vibe nightclub has now opened in Lancaster.

"We have had great support from local authorities and the general public, and provided many direct and indirect jobs to the area.

"The night economy will have a further positive impact - creating further jobs to support influx of people coming to town for a night out. We believe we can and will provide a needed environment for socialising and events to our town centre.”

Vibe say they have also put a lot of effort into listening and understanding what customers want.

"As we recognise the specific demands we are going to be introducing many other options,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, the club aims to open during the World Cup and show all games live on the big screen in the main room.

"This does mean we are keen in also opening throughout the day in a near future,” said Vibe.

“There will be many other private events and we will start taking Christmas bookings soon.

"There will be further announcements to come through our social media regarding any more nightclub events. The team is settling in and there is still a lot of planning to do. We also hope to bring many acts and DJs to the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Also at Vibe we will host many niche music genre events, regular students’ nights and there will be a great focus on ensuring the regular sessions appeal to most. The main target is to ensure there are all sorts of events announced well in advance.”

Vibe added: “We would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone that has been supporting this new venture. We are keen to engage with the Lancaster and surrounding community and provide great experiences. The whole team is committed to delivering a great service. We will work hard and hope everyone that comes in to Vibe has a good time.”