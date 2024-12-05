New Lancaster museum exhibition could be right up your street

A new exhibition has opened at Lancaster City Museum celebrating 700 years of Lancaster City Council, previously known as Lancaster Corporation.

‘Corporation Street: what has your council ever done for you?!’ delves into the role of the corporation from the 13th century to the present day, showing visitors how civic services have changed over the past 700 years.

Using a vast array of objects and documents from the museum collections and items from the town hall, this fascinating exhibition delves into services that are no longer run by the council, including law enforcement, the provision of public transport, electricity and Morecambe illuminations.

Coun Nick Wilkinson, cabinet member for museums, said: “This is a fascinating exhibition which shows the importance of our council.

“Residents and visitors alike may not know that the authority was responsible for giving us clean water, sewers and electricity. Did you know for instance that the local corporation used to own six pubs in Lancaster and breweries too?

“It also looks at the longer-running service provision such as markets. These have been part of the council’s remit since the 13th century as well as household waste collection, town planning and council housing.

“At a time when the Government is setting out it’s thinking on the future of our city council, this is a great exhibition showing the importance of keeping things local.”

‘Corporation Street: what has your council ever done for you?!’ is free to visit and runs at the City Museum in Lancaster’s Market Square until April 2025.

For opening times and forthcoming events at the City Museum, visit lancaster.gov.uk/museums