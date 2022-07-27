New Lancaster hub offers help and advice to Ukrainians

Taking place on Tuesday August 9 from 11am to 1pm at Lancaster Jobcentre, the event will provide support and advice on a range of issues. It’s the first in a series of regular events to help new arrivals from Ukraine settle into their UK homes.

Lancaster City Council’s Community Connectors will be on hand to provide advice on housing and benefits, with the Business Support team offering support on employment opportunities and access to skills. Children are welcome and a translator will be available.

Coun Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “The Lancaster district has a long and proud tradition of showing its support and compassion for those suffering as a result of war and conflict around the world.

Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“I’m extremely proud that as a council we are able to support this great event and provide much needed help to our Ukrainian guests.”

Lancaster City Council also continues to support a fundraising campaign by Lancaster CVS to aid the Polish city of Lublin, which has seen an enormous influx of refugees since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The Lancaster district has been twinned with Lublin since 1994 and its mayor has reached out to the city’s friends for help as it struggles to support so many vulnerable people.

A fundraising page has been set up to allow money to go directly to Lublin to help those in need at this most upsetting time of their lives.