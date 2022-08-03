New Lancaster community kitchen serves up food from around the world

World Kommunity Kitchen has been developed in partnership with Kanteena, Lancaster and The Culture Projekts to support Lancashire refugees and asylum seekers to run cookery classes and events for the general public to attend.

Thanks to the support of Lancashire County Council, the project will see Lancashire based refugees and asylum seekers cooking their countries’ finest foods, with the aim of bringing communities together through food and social activities. This includes a showcase of cuisine to be sold at Kanteena in Brewery Lane, plus cookery demonstrations, world food and music events, intimate dining experiences and more.

The project launched successfully at Family Fiesta at Kanteena, serving up food from around the world including exquisite tastes from Turkey and El Salvador.

Kanteena in Lancaster.

Pablo Aguilar, Director of Kanteena, said: “As you may know, Lancaster like many other towns and cities has had a huge influx of refugees and asylum seekers from all over the world. We think it would be a shame for people from all over the world to be here in Lancaster and for us not to get to know them or their food. And of course, vice versa.”

Natalia Lozova, a Russian woman who has joined the project with her Ukrainian friend, said: “If we share a little of our food, we share a little of our culture and we understand each other more. I want to show everyone that Russian people are active in their communities and that no matter where we are from we all share one bread”.

Also supporting the community kitchen are the team behind Lancaster & Morecambe City of Sanctuary, a charity that supports refugees and asylum seekers throughout the district.

Keith Carman, leading on this project, said: “We are delighted to join with Kanteena in this project to share and celebrate the delicious food of El Salvador, Eritrea, Russian, Turkey and Ukraine.”