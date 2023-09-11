Watch more videos on Shots!

Called Bold, the shop at 2B Station Road will be open at times aimed at appealing to early morning walkers and workers looking for a quality coffee to go.

Co-founders Suzy and Alex Carrington say they are confident the combination of mouth-watering cakes and locally roasted coffee will prove irresistible.

“We think the time is right to help our customers old and new by opening the shop,” Suzy said.

Alex and Suzy prepare to open the Bold Coffee Shop in Hest Bank.

"To save time we’re able to take orders for packs of fresh roasted beans or simply a takeaway coffee online for pickup in store.

"Living in the area we also know people often want to have a chat before heading out to enjoy the bay.”

The Carnforth-based specialist coffee roasters say this new venture will capitalise on a growing interest in their efforts to create a coffee community around Morecambe Bay which has also benefited a mental health charity.

‘“At the beginning of 2023 we launched Fuelling the Bold, a campaign which featured a series of videos of inspiring people around the Morecambe Bay area, some of which led to collaborative events such as wild swimming and litter picking,” Alex said.

“We also started Mental Health Mondays as a way of normalising discussions about mental health.

"We’ve managed to raise over £2,000 to benefit the mental health charity Blackdog Outdoors.”

An open day at the new venture will be held this Sunday, September 17, from 10am until 2pm, with an offer of a free takeaway coffee all day for visitors.

“We’re passionate about great tasting coffee but it’s the people around us that make all the difference.” Suzy said.

Carringtons Coffee Company is a roastery, factory shop, espresso bar and event space based in Carnforth.

Bold’s opening hours are 7am to 2pm on Wednesday to Friday, and Saturdays 9am to 2pm. They will be closed Sunday to Tuesday (to allow roasting time!)