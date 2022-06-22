New Lancaster city centre shop is that little bit different

Meet the Makers have sold their wares in and around Lancaster for nine years and have now made the decision to attempt retail.

The group of 18 makers open their shop in the Marketgate centre on July 11, initially for six months with the hope of it becoming permanent if supported by shoppers.

“This year has been very challenging and opportunities for small businesses like ours are limited,” said Jan Beal, a Meet the Makers founder.

Some of the Makers who will be opening a shop in Marketgate, from left: Myra Weir, Jan Beal, Meet the Makers founder; Colette Halstead, Gilly Forrester, Diane Clarke and Jane Pullen.

“We have something really special to bring to Lancaster’s high street and can’t wait to be out meeting people again.”

The Makers include small businesses, hobbyists and those who practise crafts as therapy.

A core group of five businesses will man the shop every day of the week and every month they will be joined by guest makers so that the offer remains fresh.

Jan, a member of the core group, started her Martasha business 10 years ago and her range includes personalised gifts and jewellery.

The other stalwarts are Little Soap Kitchen, Dizzy Lizzy Gifts, Fine Lines Art Lancaster and Colette Halstead Glass.

“Lancaster is a very creative city and we have a lovely following,” said Jan. “You can’t beat that interaction with customers and we welcome anyone who just wants to come in for a chat and ask what we do."