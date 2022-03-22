New Lancaster business base is 'way forward for office rental'

Bay Business Community is a new home for small businesses in central Lancaster.

It offers flexible work space full-time or part-time and is a growing community of professionals, sole traders and entrepreneurs who have replaced working from home with working from Bay.

Home Interiors by Jayne, an interior design and home interiors company, has recently joined Bay Business Community.

Jayne offers packages from designing mood boards to full home refurbishments and renovations, as well as an online shop.

Jayne said: “As we know Covid changed work for many people and our homes became our offices.

"I found that it was easy to get work and home life confused by spending the day doing housework when I should have been working, or doing the opposite and not having a cut off point to enjoy family time.

“I started looking for office space in Lancaster but was worried about huge rents, extra bills and long contracts. Covid showed us that anything could happen, but rent would still need paying. This put me off.

“Bay Business Community interested me as it’s a place where I could have my office with other businesses to network with.

“All I needed was my computer as everything else is included - desks and chairs, printing, meeting rooms, a breakout room and a kitchen with all the tea and coffee you can drink.

“The most important thing for me is that there is one monthly payment so there are no surprises. I believe this kind of space is the way forward for office rental.

"It is vital for both new and existing businesses to have flexibility. Bay Business Community gives us exactly that.”

If working from home is no longer working for you, Bay Business Community, located on Thurnham Street in the centre of Lancaster, is accepting membership applications for fixed desks, hot desks and private offices.