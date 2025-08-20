New jobs now up for grabs at Eden Project Morecambe
The latest step in bringing the £100m attraction to fruition comes as Eden announce they are recruiting for four roles:
- Fundraising Officer (£27k-£32k) – Help deliver Eden’s fundraising ambitions and build strong donor relationships
- Administrator & Finance Officer (£27,609) – Provide vital admin and finance support to keep the project running smoothly
- Senior Project Manager (c.£70k) – Lead on infrastructure, construction, horticulture and visitor experience delivery
- Project Engagement & Communications Manager (£36,142) – Build relationships with residents, community groups and businesses to embed Eden into Morecambe life
All roles will be based in Morecambe, with applications closing in early September.
For full details and how to apply, go to edenproject.com/work-at-eden/current-vacancies
Meanwhile, Lancaster City Council has announced its next community conversation for Eden Project Morecambe, at Lancaster & Morecambe College on Tuesday September 2 from 6pm until 7.30pm.
It’s free but you can reserve your seat online at https://loom.ly/Tbq0VKA
The project, backed by the Government, National Lottery Heritage Fund and local authority partners, will create a landmark visitor attraction inspired by the natural beauty and ecology of Morecambe Bay.
Combining striking architectural “shell-like” biomes, immersive exhibitions, performance spaces and education programmes, Eden Project Morecambe is set to transform the town into a beacon for sustainability, learning and tourism.
John O’Neill, Morecambe BID manager, said: “This is a hugely significant milestone. Eden Project Morecambe is no longer just a vision for the future — it’s becoming a reality.
"These vacancies represent the first of many opportunities for people to be directly involved in shaping a project that will transform our town and inspire generations to come.”