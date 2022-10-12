New hygiene scores range from 2 to 4 for food venues in Lancaster, Morecambe & Carnforth
Food venues in Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth have been given new hygiene ratings.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following latest scores out of a top rating of five:
*Rated 3 – The White Cross pub, Quarry Road, Lancaster; inspected on September 5.
*Rated 4 – Syl's Grills, Westgate, Morecambe; inspected on September 2.
*Rated 2 – SO Cafe Ltd, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; inspected on August 31.
*Rated 3 – Popeye's takeaway, New Street, Carnforth; inspected on August 31.
*Rated 3 – Atkinsons Sandwich Bar, Primrose Street, Lancaster; inspected on August 26.
The new ratings mean that of the Lancaster district's 127 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 84 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.