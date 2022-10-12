News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

New hygiene scores range from 2 to 4 for food venues in Lancaster, Morecambe & Carnforth

Food venues in Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth have been given new hygiene ratings.

By Debbie Butler
54 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 10:32am

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following latest scores out of a top rating of five:

*Rated 3 – The White Cross pub, Quarry Road, Lancaster; inspected on September 5.

*Rated 4 – Syl's Grills, Westgate, Morecambe; inspected on September 2.

The White Cross pub in Lancaster has been awarded a new Food Standards Agency hygiene rating.

Most Popular

*Rated 2 – SO Cafe Ltd, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; inspected on August 31.

*Rated 3 – Popeye's takeaway, New Street, Carnforth; inspected on August 31.

*Rated 3 – Atkinsons Sandwich Bar, Primrose Street, Lancaster; inspected on August 26.

The new ratings mean that of the Lancaster district's 127 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 84 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Read More

Read More
Latest hygiene scores revealed for 10 food venues in Lancaster and Morecambe
LancasterMorecambeCarnforthFood Standards Agency