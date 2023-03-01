New homes plan given green light despite fears for Lancaster landmarks and conservation area

Lancaster City Council’s planning committee approved the proposal for 116 homes for farmland north of Quernmore Road at its meeting on Monday.

The application, by Bellway Homes, is for mainly two and three-storey houses, with one third being affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Lancaster Civic Society, South Lancaster Flood Action Group and Quernmore Parish Council had all raised concerns, including whether the site has been officially earmarked for housing in the council’s local plan, drainage, flooding downstream, road capacity and the impact of extra families on schools and doctors.

How some of the homes might look.

Conservation officers also highlighted concerns about the development’s visual impact.

The site is close to the Forest of Bowland area of outstanding natural beauty, and planning policy says great weight should be given to landscapes and scenic beauty in areas of outstanding natural beauty including distant views of other locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The surrounding Lancaster Moor Conservation Area also has a number of important buildings and locations.

Close by are the former Lancaster Moor Hospital, which is Grade II listed and now contains residential apartments, as well as the Grade II listed Lancaster Cemetery which contains several individually listed structures, Grade II* listed Standen Park House, and there is also a recently designated conservation area covering the former hospital building and a wider area.

How some of the homes might look.

Grade II listed Williamson Park and the Grade I listed Ashton Memorial are also close to the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While modern developments such as the M6, the auction mart and housing at the former hospital have all changed the area, care has been taken to ensure that the rural character is retained through landscaping and the siting of this new development, planning officers say.

Any harm from the new homes should be weighed against the public benefits, the report said. The council currently has a significant under-supply of deliverable housing sites.