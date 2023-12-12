Plans for 23 new homes to be built on land north of Hornby have been submitted to the city council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Applicants Hornby Developments Limited want to build houses of varying sizes on land next to Royal Oak Meadow and Hornby Bank, on the outskirts of the village.

The site accommodates 23 units with space for parking, private garden space, an area of open space, and access and manoeuvring space throughout the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed layout provides for larger detached properties, with some smaller semi-detached properties and also smaller mews houses located close to the access from Hornby Bank.

The site where the homes would be built.

Following discussions with planning officers, the design ensures there is a visual ‘frontage’ to the existing road (A683) so that vehicles entering the village are not met with the backs of properties.

This creates a single sided road around the edge of the development site to the north that largely dictates the layout of the proposed dwellings.

The applicant says the scheme is not viable if it provides any affordable units due to the current financial climate, and therefore the proposal seeks permission for none of the properties to be affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing access to the site was considered inappropriate following discussions with the Highways Authority, despite local support for use of this access from the parish council.