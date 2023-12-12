New homes plan for land on edge of village close to Lancaster
Applicants Hornby Developments Limited want to build houses of varying sizes on land next to Royal Oak Meadow and Hornby Bank, on the outskirts of the village.
The site accommodates 23 units with space for parking, private garden space, an area of open space, and access and manoeuvring space throughout the site.
The proposed layout provides for larger detached properties, with some smaller semi-detached properties and also smaller mews houses located close to the access from Hornby Bank.
Following discussions with planning officers, the design ensures there is a visual ‘frontage’ to the existing road (A683) so that vehicles entering the village are not met with the backs of properties.
This creates a single sided road around the edge of the development site to the north that largely dictates the layout of the proposed dwellings.
The applicant says the scheme is not viable if it provides any affordable units due to the current financial climate, and therefore the proposal seeks permission for none of the properties to be affordable.
The existing access to the site was considered inappropriate following discussions with the Highways Authority, despite local support for use of this access from the parish council.
Following extensive consultation and submission of an initial planning application for access from Royal Oak Meadow, the Highways Authority have determined that access to the site should be provided exclusively from Hornby Bank, which is what is now proposed as part of the application.