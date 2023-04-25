The scheme includes 11 two-bedroom bungalows and 14 three-bedroom bungalows, specifically for residents aged over 55.

Planning officers had recommended that the proposals, by Applethwaite Homes for land south Of Hawthorn Avenue, be approved.

But 31 objections had been lodged by members of the public, who raised concerns about the need for such housing, the impact on local services, increase in traffic, increased flood risk, increase in noise and light pollution and a negative affect on the AONB landscape.

The boundary of the housing site.

The parish council had also objected to the plans, while a city council policy team said it was supportive of the proposed housing for over 55-year-olds, which will contribute to an identified need in the district, but recommended that the number of three-bedroom units be reduced in favour of more two-bed and one-bed bungalows. They also said 50% should be affordable housing.

City council planning documents say: "On balance, whilst there are adverse impacts arising from the development, and a small degree of conflict with some policies within the development plan, these impacts (alone and in combination) are not considered to significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the proposal."