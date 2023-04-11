New homes for the over 55s in Lancaster village expected to get green light

Planning officers have recommended that the proposals, by Applethwaite Homes for land south Of Hawthorn Avenue, be given the go-ahead.

The scheme includes 11 two-bedroom bungalows and 14 three-bedroom bungalows, specifically for residents aged over 55.

31 objections have been lodged by members of the public, who have concerns about the need for such housing, the impact on local services, increase in traffic, increased flood risk, increase in noise and light pollution and a negative affect on the AONB landscape.

The site outlined for the over 55s development in Brookhouse. Photo: Google Earth

The parish council has objected to the plans, while a city council policy team has said it is supportive of the proposed housing for over 55yrs, which will contribute to an identified need in the district, but recommends that the number of three-bedroom units be reduced in favour of more two-bed and one-bed bungalows. They also say 50% should be affordable housing.

However, the city council planning documents say: "On balance, whilst there are adverse impacts arising from the development, and a small degree of conflict with some policies within the development plan, these impacts (alone and in combination) are not considered to significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the proposal."

