New homes for over 55s to be built at co-housing site near Lancaster

The derelict land in Halton.

Members of the city council's planning committee gave the go-ahead for the senior co-housing site on land off Forge Lane to be built at Monday's meeting.

The scheme includes four new properties, a block of 16 self-contained flats and a shared ancillary accommodation building for residents over the age of 55.

We reported jast year how the plans would turn an area of derelict land back into use.

The original scheme was to provide a total of six affordable units made up of four discounted market value units and two affordable rented units. The proposal is to still provide six units but made up of discounted market value units only. The units will be discounted by 30 per cent from open market value.

Councillors approved the plans with the conditions that there is 30 per cent affordable housing provision, residents must be 55 years of age or older, provision of a management company to manage and maintain open space, landscaping and other land and infrastructure that would not be adopted by public bodies, and provision of residents’ car club and car sharing initiatives.

The Halton Senior Co-Housing project is an extension of Lancaster Co-housing, which is located on a nearby site.

Meanwhile, councillors also approved plans for two houses to be demolished in Lancaster, and 14 affordable homes to be built in their place.

Great Places Housing Group is behind the scheme for 67 and 69 Slyne Road and the land to the rear.

The properties are currently in an uninhabitable condition with the roof coverings removed. It is believed the site was last occupied in July 2018.

It is proposed that all the houses will be affordable homes provided as shared ownership and managed by Great Places.

The development will consist of 12 three-bed (five person) two-storey houses and two two-bed (three person) bungalows. All will be served by a single point of access off Slyne Road situated alongside the adjacent flats.